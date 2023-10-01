Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. 6,280,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,673. The stock has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,909 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

