Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,625. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.75. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

