apricus wealth LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

apricus wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,640,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,536,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

