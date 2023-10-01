apricus wealth LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

BAC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.38. 40,645,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,840,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

