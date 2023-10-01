apricus wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,787,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,276. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.