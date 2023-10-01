Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 3,875 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $173.98. 1,498,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,564. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

