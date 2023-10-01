Alta Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.38. 2,124,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,969. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.28 and a 200 day moving average of $397.15. Deere & Company has a one year low of $333.66 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

