Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,261,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,433,472. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

