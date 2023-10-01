Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average of $286.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

