Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $268.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.26. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

