Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

