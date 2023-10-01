AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,324 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $80,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.