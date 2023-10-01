Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

GOLF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Acushnet

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.