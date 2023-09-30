Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.11 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.11.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZYNE

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.