ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZTO. Citigroup cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

