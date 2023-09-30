Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,446,000 after buying an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,448,000 after buying an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

