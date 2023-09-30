Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

