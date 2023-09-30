Wendell David Associates Inc. Invests $201,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day moving average of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.87 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $252,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,335. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.