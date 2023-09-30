Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $307.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day moving average is $299.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

