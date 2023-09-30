Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $399.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

