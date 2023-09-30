Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,347 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

