Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WELL. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE WELL opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

