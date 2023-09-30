Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average of $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,692 shares of company stock worth $6,198,909 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

