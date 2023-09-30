W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $54.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

