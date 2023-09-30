Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $86,798.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,394.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,914,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,179 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,883,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

