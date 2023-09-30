Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.70. 5,766,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

