Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $208.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

