Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 16,047,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,455. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

