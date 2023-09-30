Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Reduced by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,713,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $51.87. 3,261,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

