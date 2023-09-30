Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.38. 1,007,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,925. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

