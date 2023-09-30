Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

