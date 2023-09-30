VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

