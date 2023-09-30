Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $231.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTN
Vail Resorts Price Performance
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- How to Invest in Energy
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.