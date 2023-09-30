Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $395.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.90. The company has a market cap of $373.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

