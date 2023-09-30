Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in FiscalNote were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter worth $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FiscalNote by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $2.08 on Friday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 111.55% and a negative net margin of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOTE. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FiscalNote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

