Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

