The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 61 ($0.74) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.
