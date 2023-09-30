The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 61 ($0.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

TMG opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.72). The company has a market cap of £34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

