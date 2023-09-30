TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

