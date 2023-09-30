TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,694,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

