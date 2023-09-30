Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $110.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

