Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $450.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

