Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

