Strix Group (LON:KETL) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 110 ($1.34).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strix Group

Strix Group Trading Down 6.2 %

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 52.80 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.54. The stock has a market cap of £115.48 million, a PE ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.70 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett purchased 51,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £30,004.56 ($36,640.08). Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Strix Group

(Get Free Report)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.