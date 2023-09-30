StockNews.com Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.33.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,876,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

