StockNews.com Downgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.