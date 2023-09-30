StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Price Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $38,957,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

