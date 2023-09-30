Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.49.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

