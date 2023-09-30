Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Reduce Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. China Renaissance downgraded Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.32.

Snap Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 76,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $679,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,236,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,581,054.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 76,556 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $679,051.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,236,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,581,054.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,467 shares of company stock worth $15,649,201 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 877.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 3,451,146 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

