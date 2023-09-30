Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes $222,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. 9,409,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867,931. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

