Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $273.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $202.28 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

